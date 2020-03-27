(AP) ─ Sorry parents, ‘Baby Shark’ is making a comeback — for a good cause.
Pinkfong’s “Baby Shark” — that jingle earworm that every toddler seems to know — has been reworked to teach good hygiene to combat COVID-19.
The company has debuted the “Wash Your Hands With Baby Shark” video and started a dance challenge to encourage families to upload videos of their children washing hands to the song.
“Wash your hands/doo doo doo doo doo/Wash your hands,” go the new lyrics. “Grab some soap/doo doo doo doo doo/Grab some soap.” Videos are tagged with #BabySharkHandWashChallenge.
Pinkfong uploaded its original version of “Baby Shark” with an accompanying dance and colorful cartoon video to YouTube in June 2016. It has now been viewed over 4.6 billion times, making it one of YouTube’s top five watched videos of all time.
Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources
Latest Headlines | Charts: RI Tests, Quarantines, Jobless Claims | Community Focus | School Closings | Colleges & Universities | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department
RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465
Coronavirus: Latest Headlines
- ‘Baby Shark’ earworm reworked for the coronavirus outbreak
- House approves $2.2 trillion rescue package, US infections surge to most in world
- Newsmakers 3/27/2020: Lifespan, Care New England; Ted Nesi from the RI State House
- URI, Salve Regina among schools urging students not to return to retrieve belongings
- RI has 38 new cases of COVID-19; extends ban on all dine-in services