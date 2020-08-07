RI reports 100 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s COVID-19 death toll remained at 1,014 on Friday as health officials reported no additional fatalities.

New data released by the R.I. Department of Health showed 100 new positive cases and a daily positivity rate of 2.3%.

As of mid-day Friday, 84 COVID-19 patients were in the hospital, including 10 in intensive care and four on ventilators.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines