RI reports 100 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s COVID-19 death toll remained at 1,014 on Friday as health officials reported no additional fatalities.
New data released by the R.I. Department of Health showed 100 new positive cases and a daily positivity rate of 2.3%.
As of mid-day Friday, 84 COVID-19 patients were in the hospital, including 10 in intensive care and four on ventilators.
