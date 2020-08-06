COVID-19: RI reports 110 new positive cases, 2 more deaths

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two more people in Rhode Island have died after contracting COVID-19, according to the R.I. Department of Health, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,014.

Health officials also reported 110 new positive cases on Thursday along with a daily positivity rate of 2.2%.

As of mid-day Thursday, 83 COVID-19 patients were in the hospital, of which 11 are in intensive care and four are on ventilators.

On Wednesday, Gov. Gina Raimondo announced the R.I. State Police have created a new Crush COVID Unit to enforce her ban on large social gatherings.

The state also set up a new hotline so Rhode Islanders can report violations.

The unit received 57 calls in the first day, R.I. State Police Major Christopher Dicomitis said Thursday, but none of the reports were actionable since they did not involve large gatherings.

“There were individuals asking about COVID-19-related concerns, addressing prior issues,” he said. “We had one caller complaining of a bathroom not being cleaned at a restaurant.”

“That’s not what this line is for,” Dicomitis added. “This line is for large gatherings which we will respond to with our troops as well as our local counterparts.”

Last week, Raimondo reduced the limit on social gatherings from 25 people to 15, saying contact-tracing efforts for recent COVID-19 cases have connected them back to house parties, baby showers and backyard barbecues.

She also urged people to limit their social circles to the same 15 people.

Violations of the ban may result in a fine of $500. State police said they will impose that on a case-by-case basis when they respond to reports of violations.

To report a large gathering, call (401) 764-5554.

