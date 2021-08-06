COVID-19 hospitalizations climbing in RI; 260 new cases

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As Rhode Island continues to see an increase in new COVID-19 cases, data shows the number of people hospitalized with the disease has been ticking up over the past two weeks.

There are currently 40 hospitalizations in the state, according to the R.I. Department of Health, with six patients in the intensive care unit and five on ventilators.

The state reached a recent low of 18 hospitalizations on July 21, and there hasn’t been 40 or more since June 13, the Health Department’s data shows.

On Friday, the Health Department reported 260 new cases and a daily positivity rate of 3.6%, with more than 7,200 tests administered the previous day.

No additional deaths were disclosed.

The data also shows another increase in the rate of community transmission in Rhode Island. Since hitting a low of 10 new cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day span at the start of July, that rate has ballooned to 135 new cases per 100,000 people over the past week, meaning the state is still considered by the CDC to have high transmission of the virus.

Health officials project the delta variant will keep driving up new infections until at least September, but they say getting more people vaccinated could slow that trajectory.

A 12 News analysis of the state’s vaccination data shows about 65% of Rhode Islanders are at least partially vaccinated and 60% are fully vaccinated.

The Health Department plans to hold drive-through vaccination clinics Saturday at two CCRI campuses:

Registration is required but not preferred; drive-ups and walk-ups are welcome, CCRI said.

In light of the recent increase in new cases, Gov. Dan McKee and state health officials plan to hold a COVID-19 briefing next Tuesday at 2 p.m.