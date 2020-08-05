Raimondo, Alexander-Scott to hold coronavirus briefing at 1 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and R.I. Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott will provide their weekly COVID-19 update at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Rhode Islanders learned they’ll have to quarantine for 14 days if they travel to Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York or New Jersey.
Rhode Island officials have argued some national rankings are inflating the state’s positivity rate, which was said to be a factor in the governors’ decisions.
On Tuesday, the R.I. Department of Health announced one more Rhode Islander died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 1,011.
Another 123 people tested positive for the virus and the daily positivity rate came out to 2.7%, health officials reported.
According to the Health Department, there were 80 Rhode Islanders in the hospital with COVID-19 as of midday Tuesday. Of those patients, 14 were in the intensive care unit and six were on ventilators.
