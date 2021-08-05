CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
RI leaders to hold COVID-19 briefing next week; 210 new cases reported

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee’s next weekly briefing will focus solely on COVID-19 as Rhode Island continues to see a spike in new cases, the governor’s office announced Thursday.

The briefing will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10, McKee’s office said, adding that he’ll be joined by Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, R.I. Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott and Tom McCarthy, the head of the state’s COVID-19 response team.

12 News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI.com.

On Thursday, the Health Department reported 210 new positive cases and disclosed no additional deaths.

Rhode Island is still considered to have high community transmission of the virus with a rate of 126.5 new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days.

Hospitalizations on Thursday held steady at 39, with five patients in the intensive care unit and four on ventilators.

According to the Health Department, just about 80% of Rhode Island adults are now at least partially vaccinated.

In terms of the state’s full population, 68% are at least partially vaccinated, while 62% are fully vaccinated.

McKee’s office said his media availability the following Tuesday, Aug. 17, will revert to the current format where various issues affecting the state are discussed.

Providence

