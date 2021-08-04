COVID-19: RI reports highest one-day case count since late April, more linked to delta variant

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island is up to 84 confirmed cases of COVID-19 linked to the delta variant, an increase of 38 since last week.

Those cases just represent a sample, however, since the R.I. Department of Health is only able to sequence a portion of all positive cases each week to single out those linked to the highly contagious variant.

Health officials believe the delta variant is the dominant strain in the state right now and a big reason behind the recent spike in new cases.

The Health Department reported 262 new positive cases overall on Wednesday, marking the highest one-day total since April 29, according to their data.

The state remains in the CDC’s “high transmission” category, with a rate of 122 cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days.

Three more Rhode Islanders have died after contracting COVID-19, the Health Department said, bringing the death toll to 2,743.

Hospitalizations held steady at 38, with six patients currently in the intensive care unit and five on ventilators.

The most recent data from the Health Department shows 85.6% of all symptomatic hospitalizations in Rhode Island since January were unvaccinated patients, while 10.6% were partially vaccinated and 3.8% were fully vaccinated.

A 12 News analysis of CDC and Health Department data shows 65% of the state’s population is at least partially vaccinated and 59.5% is fully vaccinated to date.