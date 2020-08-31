Raimondo to announce decision for RI public schools at 1 pm briefing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott will hold their weekly COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m. Monday.

Raimondo is expected to announce how public schools in Rhode Island will reopen. Monday was supposed to be the first day of class for students in the Ocean State until the start date was pushed back to Sept. 14.

Over the past several weeks, Raimondo has given some hints as to where she is heading. At her briefing last Monday, she continued to make the case for in-person learning — as long as districts hit the required five metrics — even as teachers’ unions call for distance learning to start the school year out safely.

Raimondo said based on current data, it is “highly unlikely” she will announce full distance learning, but said the decision will be based on the latest data from the Department of Health as of Sunday night.

In order to successfully get children back to school this fall, state health officials are urging all Rhode Islanders to normalize the way we live during a pandemic.

“If we are willing to live differently, we get to live well, and we get to live well together. That is something that I think is worth fighting for,” Medical Director Dr. Jim McDonald said.

The governor also announced a new education operations center that is being staffed by a variety of state agencies and the R.I. National Guard. The center will be able to send teams to schools “at a moment’s notice” if there’s a possible outbreak to do rapid testing and contact tracing.

Raimondo said the state will handle COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and case investigation for schools, while the districts themselves are still responsible for obtaining personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies and reporting cases to the Department of Health.

On Friday, the Department of Health announced 58 new COVID-19 cases out of 7,222 tests administered for a record low daily positivity rate of 0.8%. The last time the positivity rate fell below 1% was on July 5 when it hit 0.9%.

The health department also reported two more people died after contracting the virus, bringing the total to 1,046 in Rhode Island.

As of midday Friday, there were 81 Rhode Islanders in the hospital with the virus including eight people in the intensive care unit and four on ventilators, according to health officials.

