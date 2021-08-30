CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
RI tops 750K at least partially vaccinated; 757 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Another 757 people in Rhode Island tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend, data released Monday by the R.I. Department of Health shows.

In addition, five more Rhode Islanders have died after contracting COVID-19.

The state’s rate of community transmission crept back above 200 new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days. Rhode Island has been considered to have “high transmission” of the virus since surpassing 100 new cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day span in early August.

The number of patients hospitalized with the disease declined to 119, with 17 in the intensive care unit and 13 on ventilators.

The state’s vaccination efforts also reached a new milestone, according to the data, with more than 750,000 people now at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19. Of those, roughly 684,000 have gotten their final shot for full vaccination.

