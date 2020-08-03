RI reports 3 COVID-19 deaths, 184 new cases since Friday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Another three people in Rhode Island have died after contracting COVID-19, according to the R.I. Department of Health, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,010.

Data released Monday by the Health Department shows 184 new positive cases since data was last provided on Friday.

The daily positivity rate on Monday came out to 2.1%, the agency said.

The number of hospitalizations climbed slightly to 80, which includes 14 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and five on ventilators.

This is the first time the state has had 80 or more hospitalizations since June 25, when there were 84, Health Department data shows.

