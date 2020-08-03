PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Another three people in Rhode Island have died after contracting COVID-19, according to the R.I. Department of Health, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,010.
Data released Monday by the Health Department shows 184 new positive cases since data was last provided on Friday.
The daily positivity rate on Monday came out to 2.1%, the agency said.
COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data »
The number of hospitalizations climbed slightly to 80, which includes 14 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and five on ventilators.
This is the first time the state has had 80 or more hospitalizations since June 25, when there were 84, Health Department data shows.
Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources
Find a Testing Site Near You | School Updates| What’s Open in RI & Mass. | Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department
RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465
Coronavirus: Latest Headlines
- RI reports 3 COVID-19 deaths, 184 new cases since Friday
- Pulse of Providence: Angélica Infante-Green (Episode 2)
- Outbreak hits Norway cruise ship, could spread along coast
- COVID relief bill remains up in air as negotiations resume
- Beloved teacher, Disney fanatic was ‘loved by all,’ family says