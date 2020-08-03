CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel/Beach Restrictions    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • School Updates    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  12 Responds
•  School Updates
•  12 Informa
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

RI reports 3 COVID-19 deaths, 184 new cases since Friday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Another three people in Rhode Island have died after contracting COVID-19, according to the R.I. Department of Health, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,010.

Data released Monday by the Health Department shows 184 new positive cases since data was last provided on Friday.

The daily positivity rate on Monday came out to 2.1%, the agency said.

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data »

The number of hospitalizations climbed slightly to 80, which includes 14 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and five on ventilators.

This is the first time the state has had 80 or more hospitalizations since June 25, when there were 84, Health Department data shows.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Find a Testing Site Near You | School Updates| What’s Open in RI & Mass. | Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 7/24/2020: Nancy Beye, Owner of Jamestown Early Learning Center

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour