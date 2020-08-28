RI reports 58 new COVID-19 cases; daily positivity rate hits record low

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island saw a record low positivity rate on Friday with 58 new COVID-19 cases reported, according to the R.I. Department of Health.

Health officials say 7,222 tests were administered the previous day, bringing the positivity rate to 0.8%. The last time the positivity rate fell below 1% was on July 5 when it hit 0.9%.

(Story continues below.)

The health department also reported two more people have died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,046 in Rhode Island.

As of midday Friday, there are 81 Rhode Islanders in the hospital with the virus including eight people in the intensive care unit and four on ventilators, according to health officials.

