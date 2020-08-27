RI reports 108 new COVID-19 cases as daily tests top 8,500

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island saw a higher number of new positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, but the number of new tests also increased, according to the R.I. Department of Health.

Health officials reported 108 new positive cases out of 8,594 tests conducted the previous day. The record-breaking number of tests surpassed the more than 7,200 tests conducted last week.

For months, the number of daily tests hovers between 2,000 and 5,000, Health Department data shows.

In addition to the increase in testing, the Health Department reported three more Rhode Islanders had died after contracting the virus, bringing the state’s total to 1,044.

Thursday also marks six months since Rhode Island’s first coronavirus patient was admitted to the hospital.

Currently, there are 82 Rhode Islanders in the hospital with COVID-19, including ten people in the intensive care unit and three on ventilators, according to the Health Department.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines