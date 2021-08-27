CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
RI reports 337 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two more Rhode Islanders have died after contracting COVID-19, the R.I. Department of Health disclosed Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,764.

The Health Department also reported 337 new infections and a 3.4% daily positivity rate, with nearly 10,000 tests administered the previous day.

Rhode Island is still considered to have high transmission of the virus, with a rate of 182 new cases per 100,000 people over the past week.

Currently, 127 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in the state, with 24 in the intensive care unit and 11 on ventilators.

More than 71% of Rhode Island’s population is at least partially vaccinated against the disease, according to the Health Department, while roughly 64% has gotten their final dose for full vaccination.

On Thursday, Gov. Dan McKee and other state officials urged Rhode Islanders who have not yet gotten vaccinated to do so, saying it’s the best defense against the highly contagious delta variant, while also highlighting how the Pfizer vaccine has been given full approval by the FDA.

Additionally, McKee asked businesses to consider putting safeguards in place like indoor mask-wearing and mandatory vaccinations to prevent the spread of the virus, especially once the weather starts to get colder and we spend more time inside.

