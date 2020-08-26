CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel/Beach Restrictions    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • School Updates    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
RIDOH reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two more Rhode Islanders have died after contracting COVID-19, the R.I. Department of Health reported Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,041.

Another 68 people tested positive with 3,637 new tests conducted for a daily positivity rate of 1.9%, according to the health department.

Hospitalizations went down to 80 (from 87), of which 11 are in the intensive care unit and four on ventilators, RIDOH said.

With the deadline for reopening schools quickly approaching, Raimondo said on Monday the state will handle COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and case investigation for schools.

Districts themselves are still responsible for obtaining personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies and reporting cases to RIDOH.

More details on the state’s testing plan for schools will be released later on Wednesday.

