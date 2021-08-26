McKee, RIDOH to hold weekly COVID-19 briefing at a local pharmacy at 2 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On the heels of a rally organized by Rhode Island healthcare workers against mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, the state will hold its weekly COVID briefing at one of the local pharmacies administering shots.

Thursday’s 2 p.m. update will be held at Green Line Apothecary in Providence, highlighting the recent announcement from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration that Pfizer’s vaccine was fully approved for use in people 16 and older.

12 News plans to air the briefing live on WPRI 12, WPRI.com, and in the app.

Additionally, Gov. Dan McKee, Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, R.I Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, and Executive Director of the COVID-19 Response Tom McCarthy will provide an update on COVID-19, the Delta variant in Rhode Island, and the state’s continued response, recovery and vaccination efforts.

The Health Department reported an additional 327 positive cases on Wednesday, as well as one additional COVID-19-related death.

With more than 10,000 tests administered Tuesday, the daily positivity rate came out to 3.2%.

The number of COVID-19 cases linked to the delta variant in Rhode Island grew to 418 on Wednesday, according to the Health Department.

Wednesday’s data showed 117 patients with COVID-19 were currently hospitalized in the state, the most since early May.

A 12 News analysis shows more than 71% of Rhode Islanders have been at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19, while 64% have received their final dose for full vaccination.

Prior to the full federal approval of Pfizer’s vaccine, McKee announced all staff at state-licensed health care centers are required to be fully vaccinated by October.

Some healthcare workers aren’t happy with the mandate and held a protest outside the State House on Thursday to get the governor’s attention.

Some healthcare workers like Pam Cote told 12 News they should have the choice and freedom to get the shot or not.

“It’s our liberty, and it’s our right to choose whether or not we want a vaccine, whether it’s approved or not, some of us have religious reasons, some of us, like myself, believe we’re blessed with a good immune system,” Cote said.

The governor has said exceptions will be made for medical reasons, but didn’t say what the consequences will be for workers who fail to follow the mandate.

For now, all unvaccinated health care workers must continue to wear masks and get tested twice a week.