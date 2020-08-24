Raimondo, Alexander-Scott to hold COVID-19 briefing at 1 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott will hold their weekly COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m. Monday.
On Friday, the R.I. Department of Health announced two more people died after contracting the virus, bringing the state’s total to 1,030.
Health officials also reported another 130 new positive cases out of more than 7,200 tests conducted the previous day.
“Our positivity rate for yesterday actually quite low – 1.8%,” Health Department spokesperson Joseph Wendelken noted in an email to Eyewitness News.
As of midday Friday, there were 81 Rhode Islanders in the hospital with COVID-19, with nine in the intensive care unit and five on ventilators.
