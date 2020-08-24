CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel/Beach Restrictions    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • School Updates    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
Raimondo, Alexander-Scott to hold COVID-19 briefing at 1 pm

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott will hold their weekly COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m. Monday.

Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live right here on WPRI.com.

On Friday, the R.I. Department of Health announced two more people died after contracting the virus, bringing the state’s total to 1,030.

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data »

Health officials also reported another 130 new positive cases out of more than 7,200 tests conducted the previous day.

“Our positivity rate for yesterday actually quite low – 1.8%,” Health Department spokesperson Joseph Wendelken noted in an email to Eyewitness News.

As of midday Friday, there were 81 Rhode Islanders in the hospital with COVID-19, with nine in the intensive care unit and five on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Providence

