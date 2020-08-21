RI reports 130 new COVID-19 cases as daily tests top 7,200

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The state of Rhode Island saw a high number of new COVID-19 cases on Friday but also conducted far more tests than usual, according to the R.I. Department of Health.

Health officials reported 130 new positive cases and more than 7,200 tests conducted the previous day.

“Our positivity rate for yesterday actually quite low – 1.8%,” Health Department spokesperson Joseph Wendelken noted in an email to Eyewitness News.

The number of daily tests typically hovers between 2,000 and and 5,000, Health Department data shows. Wendelken said the higher number of tests done Friday included “a lot of younger people,” with roughly 1,400 people in their 20s tested.

“They may be a lot of university students,” he said.

In addition, the Health Department said two more people Rhode Islanders have died after contracting the disease, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,030 since March.

A total of 81 patients with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized, according to the Health Department. Nine are in intensive care and five are on ventilators.

