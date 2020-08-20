RI reports 62 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Health officials in Rhode Island reported 62 new positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Additionally, one more person in the state has died after contracting the disease, the R.I. Department of Health said.

Data from the Health Department shows a total of 1,028 COVID-19-associated deaths in the state, but officials on Wednesday revealed roughly 10% of the state’s deaths happened for reasons unrelated to the disease.

As of midday Thursday, 84 COVID-19 patients were in the hospital, according to the Health Department. Of those patients, eight were in the intensive care unit and four were on ventilators.

During her weekly briefing on Wednesday, Gov. Gina Raimondo outlined the state’s three-tiered approach to how schools should respond to COVID-19 cases or outbreaks once classes resume in mid-September.

A decision on whether classes will be held in-person, remotely, or a hybrid of the two is expected the week of Aug. 31.

The first day of school was delayed until Sept. 9 for teachers and Sept. 14 for students to give academic leaders more time to prepare.

Municipal data shows the infection rates in Providence and Central Falls are currently too high to reopen schools in person, while Cranston and Pawtucket dropped below the threshold on Wednesday.

Raimondo and Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green will provide another update on schools during their weekly Facebook live forum at 3 p.m. Thursday.

