CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Vaccine & Testing Info
•  Mask On/Off?
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

RI now said to have ‘high transmission’ of virus; no deaths over weekend

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island is in the red when it comes to coronavirus transmission.

With a rate of 103 new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days, the state is now considered to have “high transmission” by the CDC’s standards.

On Monday, the R.I. Department of Health reported 400 new cases since data was last released on Friday and added 51 cases to previous daily totals.

However, in keeping with the recent trend, there were no COVID-19-related deaths over the weekend and hospitalizations declined to 27.

According to the Health Department, 85.6% of hospitalized patients are not vaccinated, while 10.7% are partially vaccinated and 3.7% are fully vaccinated.

A 12 News analysis of the latest data from the Health Department and the CDC shows more than 64% of the state’s population is at least partially vaccinated and 59% is fully vaccinated.

More to come.

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data »

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »    • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 7/23/2021: Ricardo Pitts-Wiley

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community