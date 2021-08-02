RI now said to have ‘high transmission’ of virus; no deaths over weekend

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island is in the red when it comes to coronavirus transmission.

With a rate of 103 new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days, the state is now considered to have “high transmission” by the CDC’s standards.

On Monday, the R.I. Department of Health reported 400 new cases since data was last released on Friday and added 51 cases to previous daily totals.

However, in keeping with the recent trend, there were no COVID-19-related deaths over the weekend and hospitalizations declined to 27.

According to the Health Department, 85.6% of hospitalized patients are not vaccinated, while 10.7% are partially vaccinated and 3.7% are fully vaccinated.

A 12 News analysis of the latest data from the Health Department and the CDC shows more than 64% of the state’s population is at least partially vaccinated and 59% is fully vaccinated.

More to come.