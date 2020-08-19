Raimondo, RI Dept. of Health to hold coronavirus briefing at 1 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott will hold their weekly COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live right here on WPRI.com.

On Tuesday, the R.I. Department of Health announced one more person died after contracting the virus, bringing the state’s total to 1,024.

Health officials also reported another 75 new positive cases, and the daily positivity rate came out to 2.5%.

As of midday Tuesday, there were 78 Rhode Islanders in the hospital with COVID-19, with eight in the intensive care unit and four on ventilators.

