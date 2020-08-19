PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott will hold their weekly COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live right here on WPRI.com.
On Tuesday, the R.I. Department of Health announced one more person died after contracting the virus, bringing the state’s total to 1,024.
COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data »
Health officials also reported another 75 new positive cases, and the daily positivity rate came out to 2.5%.
As of midday Tuesday, there were 78 Rhode Islanders in the hospital with COVID-19, with eight in the intensive care unit and four on ventilators.
Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources
COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Find a Testing Site Near You | School Updates | Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa |
RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465
Coronavirus: Latest Headlines
- Raimondo, RI Dept. of Health to hold coronavirus briefing at 1 pm
- Colleges across the country struggle to contain virus outbreaks as students return
- Second stimulus check left out of GOP’s new, slimmed-down COVID relief proposal
- A million free masks distributed to RI communities through state initiative
- Baker: 70% of Mass. school districts plan in-person instruction