RI leaders to hold COVID-19 briefing at 2 pm Thursday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on the rise in Rhode Island and the new school year fast approaching, Gov. Dan McKee has decided to bring back weekly briefings on the pandemic.

The next briefing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday.

Watch it live on WPRI 12 and streaming right here on WPRI.com.

McKee said he will be joined by R.I. Department of Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott, Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green, and COVID-19 response team executive director Tom McCarthy.

The ongoing debate over mask-wearing in schools will likely be discussed. Earlier this week, the R.I. Council on Elementary and Secondary Education voted to reject any plans submitted by districts that don’t include a mask mandate.

McKee has so far held his ground in his decision to not issue a statewide mandate, saying he believes it should be left up to the individual school districts, despite pressure from state lawmakers and his fellow state leaders.

The pressure comes as the delta variant fuels a surge in new COVID-19 infections locally and nationwide.

According to data provided by the Health Department, Rhode Island is averaging nearly 300 new cases per day, and hospital admissions have also been on the rise.

On Wednesday, the state surpassed 100 hospitalizations for the first time since May 11.

The number of patients in the intensive care unit has also started to climb, hitting 18 on Wednesday, with six people currently on ventilators.

The state’s rate of new cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day span, which the CDC uses to track community transmission of the virus, has ballooned from 10 at the start of July to 194.5 on Wednesday, according to the data.