RI health officials report 75 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Another 75 people in Rhode Island have tested positive for COVID-19, according to data released Tuesday afternoon by the R.I. Department of Health.

The daily percentage of positive tests came out to 2.5%, health officials said, with more than 3,000 tests conducted the previous day.

For those of you wondering if this means Rhode Islanders can go to Massachusetts without quarantining, I believe the answer is still *No.* While below the 5% threshold, Rhode Island is still averaging 8-9 new daily cases per 100K residents. It must be below 6, per MA rules — Eli Sherman (@Eli_Sherman) August 18, 2020

The Health Department also reported one additional COVID-19-related death, bringing the state’s total to 1,024.

As of midday Tuesday, 78 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and of those, eight were in the intensive care unit and four were on ventilators, according to health officials.

