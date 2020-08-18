CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel/Beach Restrictions    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • School Updates    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
RI health officials report 75 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Another 75 people in Rhode Island have tested positive for COVID-19, according to data released Tuesday afternoon by the R.I. Department of Health.

The daily percentage of positive tests came out to 2.5%, health officials said, with more than 3,000 tests conducted the previous day.

The Health Department also reported one additional COVID-19-related death, bringing the state’s total to 1,024.

As of midday Tuesday, 78 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and of those, eight were in the intensive care unit and four were on ventilators, according to health officials.

