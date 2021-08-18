CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
COVID-19 hospitalizations top 100 in RI for 1st time in months; 301 new cases, 1 death

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Rhode Island is up to 103 as the state continues to see a surge in new cases.

The state hasn’t had more than 100 hospitalizations since May 11, according to data from the R.I. Department of Health.

Since reaching a low of 19 on July 22, the number of hospitalizations has been gradually increasing. However, it’s still a far cry from the height of the second surge, when the state had more than 500 hospitalizations in mid-December.

On Wednesday, the Health Department reported 301 new infections and a daily positivity rate of 2.9%, with nearly 10,300 tests administered the previous day.

One additional COVID-19-related death was also disclosed.

More to come.

