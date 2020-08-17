Health Department: 214 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in RI since Friday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The COVID-19 death toll in Rhode Island has climbed to 1,023 with health officials reporting two more deaths since Friday.

New data released Monday by the R.I. Department of Health showed 214 new positive cases over the past three days.

The number of hospitalizations held steady, according to health officials, with 80 COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital after 16 new admissions and 17 discharges on Friday and Saturday. (Hospital data is reported with a two-day lag.)

As of midday Monday, 11 patients were in the intensive care unit and three were on ventilators.

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465