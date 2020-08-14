CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel/Beach Restrictions    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • School Updates    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  12 Responds
•  School Updates
•  12 Informa
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

COVID-19: 2 deaths, 70 new positive cases in Rhode Island

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two more people in Rhode Island have died after contracting COVID-19, according to state health officials.

New data released Friday by the R.I. Department of Health showed 70 new positive cases and a positivity rate of 2.2% for the previous day.

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data »

Currently, 79 patients are in the hospital with COVID-19, and of those, eight are in the intensive care unit and three are on ventilators.

The two new deaths reported Friday bring the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,021.

A Target 12 analysis of Rhode Island’s data revealed nursing homes have seen a sharp decline in new cases in recent weeks while infections are growing among younger adults, teenagers and children.

In-Depth: Nursing homes no longer epicenter of COVID-19 in Rhode Island »

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Find a Testing Site Near You | School Updates| What’s Open in RI & Mass. | Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 8/7/2020: Ricardo Pitts-Wiley

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour