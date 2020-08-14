COVID-19: 2 deaths, 70 new positive cases in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two more people in Rhode Island have died after contracting COVID-19, according to state health officials.

New data released Friday by the R.I. Department of Health showed 70 new positive cases and a positivity rate of 2.2% for the previous day.

Currently, 79 patients are in the hospital with COVID-19, and of those, eight are in the intensive care unit and three are on ventilators.

The two new deaths reported Friday bring the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,021.

A Target 12 analysis of Rhode Island’s data revealed nursing homes have seen a sharp decline in new cases in recent weeks while infections are growing among younger adults, teenagers and children.

Interesting to see how certain health metrics — cases, hospitalizations, positivity rate — started shifting after Rhode Island entered into Phase 3 of its reopening plan. Interactive versions –> https://t.co/p52MWxOdMB pic.twitter.com/D13ngjnnIy — Eli Sherman (@Eli_Sherman) August 14, 2020

