RI reports 97 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Another 97 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Rhode Island, state health officials reported Thursday along with a decline in hospitalizations.

The R.I. Department of Health announced one additional death related to the coronavirus, bringing the total to 1,019.

The number of hospitalizations fell to 80, with the state’s data showing three new admissions and 13 discharges.

As of midday Thursday, 10 COVID-19 patients were in the intensive care unit and four were on ventilators, according to the Health Department.

On Wednesday, Gov. Gina Raimondo made the formal announcement that the first day of school for students will be Sept. 14, rather than Aug. 31, to give school leaders more time to prepare. Teachers will report on Sept. 9 for professional development days.

While Raimondo praised the hard work of most school leaders, she criticized the Warwick School Committee for voting Tuesday night to begin the school year with remote learning only.

The governor also said she was considering taking further action against Block Island in regards to social media posts showing a lack of social distancing and mask wearing.

Later on Wednesday, the New Shoreham Town Council voted to suspend outdoor entertainment licenses on the island.



