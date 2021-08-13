RI reports 348 new COVID-19 cases; most in 1 day since late April

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health reported 348 new coronavirus infections on Friday, which is the highest one-day total since April 20.

The daily positivity rate, however, held steady at 3.4% since more than 10,000 people got tested in the state on Thursday, according to data from the Health Department. That’s the most in a single day since the beginning of June.

The demand for testing has been gradually increasing as the highly contagious delta variant continues to spread and cause a surge in new cases locally and around the country.

The rate used to gauge community transmission of the virus also climbed on Friday to 163 new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days.

While hospitalizations have started to spike amid the increase in new cases, the total actually declined to 85 on Friday, the Health Department said. Of those patients 11 are currently in the intensive care unit and five are on ventilators.

No additional COVID-19-related deaths were disclosed.

On Friday, the CDC voted to recommend an additional dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 be administered to people who are immunocompromised, following the FDA’s authorization of the extra dose on Thursday.

According to the latest data, 66% of the Rhode Island population has received at least one vaccine dose while 60% has gotten their final dose.