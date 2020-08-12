Raimondo, RI Dept. of Health to hold COVID-19 briefing at 1 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott will hold their weekly COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live right here on WPRI.com.

Raimondo is expected to announce a delay to the start of the school year in Rhode Island, according to her office.

Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green confirmed Tuesday afternoon she had notified superintendents that teachers will return Sept. 9, while the first day for students will be Sept. 14. The original start date was scheduled for Aug. 31.

On Tuesday, the R.I. Department of Health announced one more person died after contracting the virus, bringing the state total to 1,106.

Health officials also reported another 99 new positive cases, which pushed Rhode Island’s cumulative case count past 20,000. The daily rate of positive tests came out to 2.5%, according to the Health Department.

As of midday Tuesday, there were 88 Rhode Islanders in the hospital with COVID-19, including nine in the ICU and two on ventilators.

The governors of Connecticut, New York and New Jersey also updated their travel advisories on Tuesday to remove Rhode Island, meaning Rhode Islanders traveling to those states no longer have to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

Rhode Island remains on the list of “higher risk states” not exempt from Gov. Charlie Baker’s travel order in Massachusetts.

