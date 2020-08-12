CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel/Beach Restrictions    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • School Updates    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  12 Responds
•  School Updates
•  12 Informa
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Raimondo, RI Dept. of Health to hold COVID-19 briefing at 1 pm

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott will hold their weekly COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live right here on WPRI.com.

Raimondo is expected to announce a delay to the start of the school year in Rhode Island, according to her office.

Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green confirmed Tuesday afternoon she had notified superintendents that teachers will return Sept. 9, while the first day for students will be Sept. 14. The original start date was scheduled for Aug. 31.

On Tuesday, the R.I. Department of Health announced one more person died after contracting the virus, bringing the state total to 1,106.

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data »

Health officials also reported another 99 new positive cases, which pushed Rhode Island’s cumulative case count past 20,000. The daily rate of positive tests came out to 2.5%, according to the Health Department.

As of midday Tuesday, there were 88 Rhode Islanders in the hospital with COVID-19, including nine in the ICU and two on ventilators.

The governors of Connecticut, New York and New Jersey also updated their travel advisories on Tuesday to remove Rhode Island, meaning Rhode Islanders traveling to those states no longer have to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

Rhode Island remains on the list of “higher risk states” not exempt from Gov. Charlie Baker’s travel order in Massachusetts.

Travel/Beach Restrictions: Here’s what you need to know for RI, Mass. »

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Find a Testing Site Near You | School Updates| What’s Open in RI & Mass. | Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 8/7/2020: Ricardo Pitts-Wiley

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour