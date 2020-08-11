PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s cumulative COVID-19 case count surpassed 20,000 on Tuesday, with 99 new positive cases reported by state health officials.
The R.I. Department of Health also said one more person died after contracting the disease, bringing the state’s total to 1,016.
As of mid-day Tuesday, 88 COVID-19 patients were in the hospital. Of those patients, nine were in the ICU and two were on ventilators.
The daily rate of positive tests came out to 2.5%, according to the Health Department.
COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data »
On Tuesday, both Connecticut and New York updated their travel advisories to remove Rhode Island, meaning Rhode Islanders traveling to those states no longer have to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.
Connecticut Travel Advisory » | New York Travel Advisory »
Rhode Island remains on New Jersey’s travel advisory list, which was last updated on Aug. 4, as well as Massachusetts’ that went into effect on August 1.
Travel/Beach Restrictions: Here’s what you need to know for RI, Mass. »
The list for the Tri-state area includes states with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.
After Rhode Island was added to the lists, state leaders argued that some national rankings had been overstating the positivity rate.
Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources
Find a Testing Site Near You | School Updates| What’s Open in RI & Mass. | Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department
RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465
Coronavirus: Latest Headlines
- Raimondo may announce school year delay Wednesday
- RI removed from CT, NY travel advisory lists; 1 COVID-19 death, 99 new cases reported
- New gatherings order takes effect in Mass.; violators could face fines
- Global coronavirus cases top 20M as Russia approves vaccine
- Russia registers virus vaccine, Putin’s daughter given it