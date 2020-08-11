CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel/Beach Restrictions    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • School Updates    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
RI removed from CT, NY travel advisory lists; 1 COVID-19 death, 99 new cases reported

Coronavirus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s cumulative COVID-19 case count surpassed 20,000 on Tuesday, with 99 new positive cases reported by state health officials.

The R.I. Department of Health also said one more person died after contracting the disease, bringing the state’s total to 1,016.

As of mid-day Tuesday, 88 COVID-19 patients were in the hospital. Of those patients, nine were in the ICU and two were on ventilators.

The daily rate of positive tests came out to 2.5%, according to the Health Department.

On Tuesday, both Connecticut and New York updated their travel advisories to remove Rhode Island, meaning Rhode Islanders traveling to those states no longer have to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

Rhode Island remains on New Jersey’s travel advisory list, which was last updated on Aug. 4, as well as Massachusetts’ that went into effect on August 1.

The list for the Tri-state area includes states with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

After Rhode Island was added to the lists, state leaders argued that some national rankings had been overstating the positivity rate.

