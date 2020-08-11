RI removed from CT, NY travel advisory lists; 1 COVID-19 death, 99 new cases reported

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s cumulative COVID-19 case count surpassed 20,000 on Tuesday, with 99 new positive cases reported by state health officials.

The R.I. Department of Health also said one more person died after contracting the disease, bringing the state’s total to 1,016.

As of mid-day Tuesday, 88 COVID-19 patients were in the hospital. Of those patients, nine were in the ICU and two were on ventilators.

The daily rate of positive tests came out to 2.5%, according to the Health Department.

On Tuesday, both Connecticut and New York updated their travel advisories to remove Rhode Island, meaning Rhode Islanders traveling to those states no longer have to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

Connecticut Travel Advisory » | New York Travel Advisory »

Rhode Island remains on New Jersey’s travel advisory list, which was last updated on Aug. 4, as well as Massachusetts’ that went into effect on August 1.

Travel/Beach Restrictions: Here’s what you need to know for RI, Mass. »

The list for the Tri-state area includes states with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

After Rhode Island was added to the lists, state leaders argued that some national rankings had been overstating the positivity rate.

Hawaii, South Dakota & the Virgin Islands have been added to NY's coronavirus travel advisory.



Alaska, New Mexico, Ohio and Rhode Island have been removed.



Travelers arriving from 33 states & territories MUST self-quarantine for 14 days.



Full list:https://t.co/SzX9s3Z6Tl — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 11, 2020

WEEKLY CONNECTICUT TRAVEL ADVISORY UPDATE:



➡️HI, SD, Virgin Islands added to list of impacted locations

➡️AK, NM, OH, RI removed



If you're traveling to Connecticut from any of the following locations, you need to self-quarantine 14 days.



See list ⬇️ https://t.co/gZjVfum7Wt — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) August 11, 2020

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines