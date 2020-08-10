COVID-19 hospitalizations climb in RI; 1 death, 176 new cases reported since Friday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital in Rhode Island climbed to 93 over the weekend, the highest total in more than a month, according to new data released Monday by the R.I. Department of Health.

Hospitals in the state saw 29 new admissions against 15 discharges on Friday and Saturday, the data shows. (Hospital data is reported with a two-day lag.) Of the 93 patients hospitalized, eight were in the intensive care unit and two were on ventilators.

Rhode Island hasn’t had more than 90 hospitalizations since June 24, when there were 95.

The three-day average of hospitalizations now stands at 85, having been steadily climbing over the past several weeks from a low of 61 on July 7, according to the data. The rise in hospitalizations follows an increase in new cases over the last month.

The Health Department also reported one additional death since Friday, bringing the state’s total coronavirus death toll to 1,015, along with 176 new positive cases over the last three days.

Joseph Wendelken, a spokesperson for the Health Department, said the number of tests returned on Sunday was unusually low because one of the private labs the state uses had a power outage. He said that should mean a more significant increase in numbers reported Tuesday and Wednesday.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines