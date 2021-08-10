McKee, RIDOH to hold COVID-19 briefing for first time in several weeks at 2 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As Rhode Island continues to see a spike in new COVID-19 cases, Gov. Dan McKee’s weekly briefing on Tuesday will focus solely on the pandemic.

McKee will be joined by Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos R.I. Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott and Tom McCarthy, the head of the state’s COVID-19 response team at 2 p.m. to discuss concerns over the rise of the Delta variant.

12 News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and right here on WPRI.com.

State officials are also planning to brief reporters on the state’s continued response, recovery and vaccination efforts.

The latest weekly data from the Health Department on Friday showed an increase in the weekly positive case rate, new cases per 100,000 people, plus overall hospital admissions.

Friday’s daily data showed the state still had what the CDC considers to be a “high transmission” of the virus, with 135.4 total new cases per 100,000 in the past seven days, with 260 new cases and a 3.6% positive case rate the previous day.

A total of 40 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, and no new deaths were reported.

The state’s COVID-19 data hasn’t been updated since last Friday, due to the state holiday on Monday.

Friday’s data also showed at least 84 cases of the Delta variant sequenced from a portion of the state’s reported infections.

As of Friday, 198,743 eligible residents had an unknown vaccine status. A total of 662,549 Rhode Islanders have been fully vaccinated.