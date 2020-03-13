Breaking News
RI public schools closed next week; 9 new coronavirus cases identified
Attleboro schools closed next week; one student self-quarantined

Report reveals drug overdose spike at Attleboro High School

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — All Attleboro Public Schools will be closed next week in response to the coronavirus outbreak, according to Superintendent David Sawyer.

Sawyer said he learned Friday that a student at one of the schools was placed into self-quarantine pending test results, which they expect early next week. The student has no known risk factors but was tested due to “yet-attributable symptoms.”

He said the student has not been in school since Tuesday, so there is no threat of infection since all schools are cleaned thoroughly each night.

The school closure next week, according to Sawyer, is to stop the person-to-person spread of the coronavirus.

Sawyer said they will continue to assess conditions and make a decision next week on whether they will end or extend the cancelation.

“We fully understand the disruption this causes to everyone’s normal routines, but ask for everyone’s patience as we navigate the quickly evolving circumstances of this global crisis,” Sawyer said. “The decision to put public safety ahead of our educational mission reflects our commitment to protect not only our students but the families and especially their vulnerable members, as well as the dedicated staff who serve this community so capably.”

Due to state regulations, the missed school days will be made up at the end of the year through June 23. As of now, this will be the district’s last day of school.

