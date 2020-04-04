Coronavirus Concerns Complete Coverage on WPRI.com

Attleboro holds ‘drive-thru’ food drive

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A “drive-thru” food drive has been set up for April 4 and 5 in Attleboro, to help people in need.

The event will take place both days, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the parking lot on Sanford St., behind the YMCA, and was organized by past and present elected officials from the city.

The items collected will help support the Hebron Food Pantry, St. Theresa’s Food Pantry and the St. Joseph’s Food Cellar and are asking for non-perishable items that include:

  • Soup
  • Lunch box snacks
  • Juice
  • Cereal
  • Canned or boxed pasta and
  • Personal care items

Health and safety precautions will be taken at the event and volunteers will be wearing personal protective equipment. People are asked to have the items in the trunk of their vehicle and will not need to get out.

All donations will be wiped down as part of the sorting process.

