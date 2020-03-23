Live Now
Attleboro contracting company donates thousands of face masks to area hospitals

Coronavirus

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) ─ An Attleboro company forced to close amid the coronavirus pandemic is stepping up to ensure that area hospitals have an ample supply of face masks.

5C Energy, an insulation and contracting company, had thousands of face masks in stock when it closed up shop.

President of 5C Energy Ray Colwell decided that, instead of having them take up space, he would donate them to area hospitals.

“They are working tirelessly 24/7 trying to stay safe themselves, so anything we can do to make them safer,” Colwell said.

The face masks were donated to Miriam Hospital in Providence and Lahey Hospital in Burlington.

Colwell is now calling upon other businesses with face masks in stock to donate as well.

“It’s a small part that we can do,” Colwell said. “They are reusing masks or they are using handkerchiefs and stuff like that, so we have to keep these guys healthy because they are providing the critical services for anyone that does get sick.”

Providence

