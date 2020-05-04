Attleboro community helping neighbors with drive-thru food collection

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The community came together this weekend in another big show of support to help local food banks.

“We’ve had a team that’s been out here for two days collecting donations and the response has been absolutely amazing.”

State Senator Paul Feeney is one of the organizers of the drive-thru food collection site at the Sanford Street municipal parking lot.

“Saint Theresa’s, Hebron Food Bank, and St. Joe’s.”

With unemployment on the rise, food insecurity is becoming an increasing problem. Former City Councilor Heather Porreca has seen that need first-hand, volunteering to keep the shelves stocked.

“We’ve seen our food pantries double in the amount in the need,” she said.

“A lot of our residents are finding themselves in situations that they never thought in a million years, thought they would be in,” City Councilor Jay DiLisio said.

Life has been disrupted and events like the Hunger Walk for Project Bread, that was supposed to happen Sunday, were canceled.

It’s something state Rep. Jim Hawkins says is impacting food banks on every level. “It’s like the perfect storm. So what’s happening here is really important and it’s really important that we keep this going too.”

On Sunday, that effort brought along car after car.

“Literally opened the trunks of cars and there’s cases of food,” Porreca said.

Some who had plenty, and others found a way to make it happen.

“She said she you know, I wanted to help out a neighbor, but I only had five dollars in my checking account until I got my social security check. And as soon as I got it, the first thing I did is I went to the Family Dollar and I bought some supplies, and I dropped them off today.”

“It’s absolutely heartwarming to see how many people have come out here. And I feel like times like this the city really comes together and the generosity has just been incredible. I love it,” Feeney said.

And they aren’t just looking for food donations. We’re told, the food banks are also in need of hygiene products and gift cards or monetary donations.