Asymptomatic COVID-19 testing now available for all Rhode Islanders

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island is ramping up coronavirus testing for people with and without symptoms.

Gov. Gina Raimondo has asked that people get regularly tested as a way of pinpointing and isolating where the virus is to prevent its spread.

Starting Wednesday, anyone who wants to get tested, including those who are asymptomatic, can now do so by signing up on the state portal.

Prior to Wednesday, if you had no symptoms and just wanted to get tested, you weren’t really able to do that unless you worked in a certain industry or were of a certain age group.

The state is planning on doubling testing capacity during the two-week pause and reserving 3,000 testing appointment spots per day for people with symptoms to get tested. But it brings a concern since everyone has seen those long lines for testing outside the R.I. Convention Center.

In order for this to happen, Raimondo said there will be more testing sites added, along with adding a site designated for just those who are asymptomatic at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center.

Another complaint has been the relatively long turnaround time for results, so the state is now using 15-minute tests where you can get your result right away. The goal is to have about 5,000 of these tests, known as Binax-Now, available each day in the next few weeks.

These rapid tests will be used especially in areas with high positivity rates like Central Fall. Next week they will be used more on healthcare workers, at some schools, and with first responders.

The goal is to eventually have them made available for businesses as well.