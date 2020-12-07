As vaccine nears approval in the US, leaders are trying to boost confidence in its safety

WASHINGTON (WPRI) — A vaccine advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is set to discuss Pfizer & BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine this week.

On Thursday, the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research’s, Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will meet in open session to discuss granting the company’s Emergency Use Authorization for its vaccine candidate.

Last week, the same vaccine was given regulatory approval in the United Kingdom, and doses started to be shipped out shortly after. The country is expected to administer some of the first doses as early as this week.

While on Fox News Sunday, U.S. Health and Human Services Sec. Alex Azar was optimistic about getting the first coronavirus vaccines to Americans before year’s end.

Azar reiterated there are several independent checks made on the vaccine candidates during “Operation: Warp Speed,” but said there is a long way to go in reassuring people the vaccine is safe despite the quick timeline.

“The facts just show that the five independent checks we’ve put in the system are what are driving this train here, and we’re also going work to help improve vaccine confidence,” Azar said.

“Working especially with trusted voices and under-served communities, but, the most important thing is going to be as we progressively roll out vaccine to people, the positive experiences that they have by word of mouth and reference are gonna be what really drive, I think, increasing vaccine confidence as we see the end of the, end of the day of this pandemic eventually,” he added.

Azar reiterated tens of millions of “FDA gold standard vaccine” will be available by the end of the year, followed by hundreds of millions of doses heading into 2021.