As vaccine eligibility expands in RI, adults 65+ hitting roadblocks in scheduling

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Another big day for the vaccine rollout in Rhode Island, but newly eligible adults are reporting issues when trying to book an appointment.

Early Monday, just a handful of open appointments were listed for Monday and Tuesday at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center, one of the state-run mass vaccination sites. However, there was nowhere on the website, launched last week, to physically book an appointment.

12 News reached out to the R.I. Department of Health, who said it was looking into the booking issue early Monday morning.

The Health Department later posted on Twitter it would be issuing an announcement between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Monday updating the age eligibility requirements, and that new appointments would become available at that time.

RIDOH will be issuing an announcement between 9 and 10 this morning updating COVID-19 vaccine age eligibility to 65 years of age and older. New appointments will become available at that time. — Rhode Island Department of Health (@RIHEALTH) February 22, 2021

Below is a screenshot of what the website read early Monday morning:

Early Monday, VaccinateRI.org website did not have a feature to book appointments, and did not reflect adults 65 and older were newly eligible yet.

The website had conflicting information on who was eligible for the vaccine appointments early Monday, listing that while “adults/seniors” were in the groups served at each clinic, additional information said the clinic was for adults 75 and older that live, work or go to school in Rhode Island.

Also starting Monday, adults 65 and older became eligible to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments at select CVS and Walgreens locations in Rhode Island.

Early Monday morning, the CVS website stated appointments at all of its locations offering the vaccine were fully booked.

Walgreens also showed no availability for “the next two days” early Monday. Appointments later started to appear, but the eligibility criteria still listed adults 75 and older, not 65 and older.