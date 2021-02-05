CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
As demand for COVID-19 vaccine increases, RI to start getting more doses per week

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In a regular meeting of Rhode Island’s COVID-19 vaccine subcommittee, R.I. Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott informed members the state’s supply of first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine is expected to increase by around 3,000 additional doses per week.

Since vaccines started being shipped to states in December Rhode Island has slowly increased its allocation of doses from about 14,000 to roughly 16,000.

Dr. Alexander-Scott said the week of Feb. 21, Rhode Island will be allocated up to 19,000 first doses, which she anticipates would arrive the following week.

“That is the full extent of the increase that we have clearly documented, or clearly been informed of at this point,” Dr. Alexander-Scott told subcommittee members Friday morning.

“Many of the larger conversations about more significant increases speak to those doses coming through months from now,” she added, noting it will likely continue to be small incremental increases until that point.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Providence

