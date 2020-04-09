Live Now
Raimondo, Alexander-Scott to provide coronavirus update at 1 pm

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s coronavirus situation.

Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live on WPRI.com.

On Wednesday, Raimondo announced five more Rhode Islanders had died, bringing the state’s death toll to 35. The deaths are being described as “COVID-19-associated” by the Department of Health.

She also announced 220 new positive cases for a total of 1,450 since March 1.

There are 143 patients currently in the hospital with COVID-19, of which 45 were in the ICU and 37 were on ventilators as of midday Wednesday.

Raimondo said the state has partnered with software company Salesforce.com in an effort to streamline the contact-tracing process.

She again asked residents to keep a daily log of all their contacts and travels.

“I cannot get you back to work unless you keep a contact notebook,” she said.

Live Streaming Today : Coronavirus Coverage

1 p.m. – Gov. Raimondo Briefing

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

