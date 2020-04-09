COVID-19 death toll tops 500 in Massachusetts; nearly 19K total cases

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announces that a state of emergency would go into effect during an update on coronavirus preparedness and planning at the Statehouse in Boston, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (WPRI) — More than 500 Massachusetts residents have now died due to COVID-19, the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH) announced Thursday.

The DPH reported 70 more deaths, bringing the total to 503. An additional 2,151 positive cases were also identified for a total of 18,941, with just under 95,000 people tested to date.

Breakdown of cases and deaths by county (Mass.gov) »

This is a breaking news update. See the previous story below.

BOSTON (WPRI) — In his daily briefing on Thursday, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced the state will begin disbursing the supplemental out-of-work benefits made available through the $2 trillion federal COVID-19 relief package, along with further steps being taken to ease the strain on the state’s health care system.

Those already receiving regular unemployment compensation will automatically get an additional $600 per week through the CARES Act, retroactive to March 29.

Apply for unemployment benefits and learn more (Mass.gov) »

Eligibility will also be extended to those not covered by traditional unemployment insurance such as independent contractors and self-employed and gig workers, according to Baker. However, he said the Department of Unemployment Insurance (DUA) is still working with a vendor to build a platform to disburse the benefits and expects to begin processing those clams by the end of the month.

Baker also said the DUA is awaiting further guidance from the federal government on implementing a 13-week extension for those who have exhausted previous jobless benefits.

With a surge in COVID-19 cases anticipated in the coming days, Baker announced the state is setting up another field medical station at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. The station will provide an additional 1,000 hospital beds, and the clinical care efforts there will be led by Partners Health Care.

On Wednesday, the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH) reported another 77 residents died due to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 433, and the state has 16,790 positive cases of more than 87,500 people tested.

In an effort to address any disparities in virus’s impact, Baker said the DPH has ordered all health care providers and laboratories to report complete demographic information including race and ethnicity of all confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients.

Read the order (Mass.gov) »

The governor also issued three emergency orders to better support the state’s health care workforce.

The first allows foreign-educated doctors who have completed at least two years of postgraduate resident medical training to be eligible for licensure in Massachusetts.

The second allows nursing school graduates and students in their final semesters to practice nursing in advance of receiving a license, provided they are supervised by other licensed medical professionals.

The third order mandates that all insurers must cover all medically required costs of COVID-19 treatment in out-of-network hospitals and other medical facilities at no charge to the patient.

For more information on COVID-19 in Massachusetts, visit Mass.gov, call 211 or text COVIDMA to 888-777 to receive text notifications.

