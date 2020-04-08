Breaking News
Raimondo, RI Health Dept. to provide COVID-19 update at 2:30 pm

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and the R.I. Department of Health will hold their daily briefing on the state’s coronavirus situation at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Raimondo will provide an update on the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations as well as any new policy directives.

Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the news conference live on WPRI 12 and streaming live right here on WPRI.com.

On Tuesday, Raimondo announced three more Rhode Islanders had died from the disease, bringing the state’s death toll to 30, and the case count had risen to 1,229, with 123 people currently hospitalized.

The governor also extended until May 8 her bans on social gatherings of five or more people and dine-in service at restaurants and cafes, along with the closure of recreation, entertainment and close-contact businesses such as hair salons, barbershops and spas.

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

