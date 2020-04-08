Mass. leaders to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3:30 pm Wednesday

Watch Live Coverage Here

BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders have scheduled a 3:30 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s COVID-19 situation.

On Tuesday, the Mass. Department of Public Health reported 96 more deaths related to the virus, putting the current death toll at 356.

The state’s case count also surpassed 15,000, with more than 81,000 residents having been tested to date. The DPH posts updated numbers on its website each day at 4 p.m.

For more information on COVID-19 in Massachusetts, visit Mass.gov, call 211 or text COVIDMA to 888-777 to receive text notifications.

