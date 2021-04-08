McKee, RIDOH to hold weekly COVID-19 briefing at 1 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health will hold their weekly COVID-19 briefing on Thursday, just days before a new age group is set to become eligible for the vaccine.

Watch the briefing live at 1 p.m. on WPRI 12 and streaming live on WPRI.com and the 12 News app.

On Monday, April 12, Rhode Islanders ages 40-49 can start booking vaccine appointments, followed by all Rhode Islanders ages 16 and older a week later.

Before eligibility expands to all adults, the state may also begin offering vaccines to residents of additional high-density communities.

“The state is working on plans to boost our vaccination rates in the second tier of ZIP codes that have been harder hit by COVID-19,” Health Department spokesperson Joseph Wendelken told 12 News Monday. “We should have more to share on this later this week.”

The state previously lowered the eligibility age in tier one ZIP codes, which cover parts of Providence, Cranston, North Providence, Pawtucket and Central Falls.

In the coming days, another regional vaccination pod is set to open at the indoor recreation center in Johnston. On Wednesday, McKee toured similar clinics at the senior centers in East Providence and Westerly.

According to the Health Department, each regional pod will administer 1,200 doses a week to start.

McKee said the state currently has the capacity to administer 160,000 shots per week and is waiting on more supply to not only reach, but exceed that capacity.

“I believe it will grow to as much as 200,000 over the next few days. So, we’re going to be prepared for the supply,” McKee said Wednesday.

“The message is: reserve your appointment because the supply is coming and we’re going to make it easy for you to get your shot in the arms,” he added.

The state’s vaccine preregistration system began sending people appointment notifications on Wednesday. McKee urged people to visit portal.ri.gov to sign up.

Data released Wednesday by the Health Department showed 267,992 people in Rhode Island were fully vaccinated, while 634,530 total doses have been administered to date.

Health officials also reported 449 new coronavirus infections and three additional deaths on Wednesday, while hospitalizations increased to 154.