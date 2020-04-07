RI leaders to provide coronavirus update at 1 pm Tuesday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo announced Tuesday that three more Rhode Islanders have died due to COVID-19 and 147 more have tested positive.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and the Department of Health have scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s coronavirus situation.

Tuesday morning, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training (DLT) began accepting applications for a new unemployment program created under the $2 trillion federal CARES Act. This opens the door for those who were not previously eligible for out-of-work benefits including self-employed individuals, gig workers and independent contractors.

The DLT told Eyewitness News it received roughly 2,800 applications within the first hour after the program launched.

The CARES Act will also add another $600 a week to unemployment benefits for all workers through the end of July. That money is expected to be provided retroactive to March 28.

In Monday’s briefing, Raimondo announced two more Rhode Islanders had died due to COVID-19 — a person in their 80s and a person in their 90s — bringing the state’s death toll to 27.

Ten of the deaths, including one of the two announced Monday, have been linked to Golden Crest Nursing Centre in North Providence, according to Dr. James McDonald, the R.I. Department of Health’s medical director.

There are currently 17 nursing homes that have COVID-19 cases, according to the health department. A plan is currently being finalized to put all nursing home patients with COVID-19 together in the same facilities.

The governor also announced 160 more people tested positive for COVID-19 for a total of 1,082 confirmed cases. There are also 109 COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital, with 37 of them in the ICU and 26 of them intubated.

Raimondo also spoke about the launch of CVS Health’s new rapid testing site in the parking lot of Twin River Casino in Lincoln.

CVS will be able to test 1,000 people a day and produce results within 15 minutes. The tests are by appointment for adult Rhode Island residents showing symptoms. No doctor’s note is needed.

