Live Now
Mass. Governor Baker daily coronavirus briefing
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Coronavirus Concerns Complete Coverage on WPRI.com

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE // RI Health Dept: Call (401) 222-8022 | MA Health Dept: Call 211 | Track Cases | CDC | Out of work? What You’re Eligible For | Q&A: Will I get a tax rebate? | Grab-Go Lunch Locations | Senior Shopping Hours | Community Focus | Photos | 12 Things to Know | WATCH DAILY / Coronavirus Update Shows on WPRI.com

Live Now: Mass. governor providing COVID-19 update

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has scheduled a 2:30 p.m. news conference to provide an update on the state’s coronavirus response.

Eyewitness News plans to stream the briefing live right here on WPRI.com.

Earlier on Tuesday, Baker announced CVS Health is opening a new drive-through testing site in Lowell which will produce results quickly and at no cost. The site, located in the parking lot of Showcase Cinemas on Reiss Avenue, has the capacity to test up to 1,000 people per day.

A referral from a doctor is not required to get tested but patients must pre-register online and schedule a time slot.

CVS Health opened a similar testing site on Monday outside Twin River Casino in Lincoln.

As of Tuesday afternoon, nearly 76,500 Massachusetts residents had been tested for COVID-19, according to the Department of Public Health. Of those, 13,837 have tested positive and 260 have died.

For more information on COVID-19 in Massachusetts, visit Mass.gov, call 211 or text COVIDMA to 888-777 to receive text notifications.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Live Streaming Today: Coronavirus Coverage

11:30 a.m.Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Morning Update | 1 p.m. – Gov. Raimondo Briefing | 2:30 p.m. – Gov. Baker Briefing | 3 p.m.Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Afternoon Update | 5 p.m. – White House Coronavirus Task Force | 9 p.m.Coronavirus Update: Today in Washington – Evening Update

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or on the WPRI 12 mobile app »

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Today: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Morning Update
  • 1 p.m. – Governor Raimondo Briefing
  • 2:30 p.m. – Governor Baker Briefing
  • 3 p.m. -Coronavirus Facts Not Fear –  Afternoon Update
  • 5:00 p.m. – White House Coronavirus Task Force Update
  • 9 p.m. – Coronavirus Update:  Today in Washington

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or the WPRI 12 mobile app »

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com