Live Now: Mass. governor providing COVID-19 update

BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has scheduled a 2:30 p.m. news conference to provide an update on the state’s coronavirus response.

Earlier on Tuesday, Baker announced CVS Health is opening a new drive-through testing site in Lowell which will produce results quickly and at no cost. The site, located in the parking lot of Showcase Cinemas on Reiss Avenue, has the capacity to test up to 1,000 people per day.

A referral from a doctor is not required to get tested but patients must pre-register online and schedule a time slot.

CVS Health opened a similar testing site on Monday outside Twin River Casino in Lincoln.

As of Tuesday afternoon, nearly 76,500 Massachusetts residents had been tested for COVID-19, according to the Department of Public Health. Of those, 13,837 have tested positive and 260 have died.

For more information on COVID-19 in Massachusetts, visit Mass.gov, call 211 or text COVIDMA to 888-777 to receive text notifications.

