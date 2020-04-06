Rhode Island COVID-19 update set for 1 pm Monday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s coronavirus situation.

On Sunday, Raimondo announced eight more Rhode Islanders have died due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 25. There were also 116 new cases for a total of 922. She also said there are 103 people currently hospitalized.

The eight new deaths were people who ranged in age from their 60s to 90s.

According to Dr. James McDonald of the R.I. Department of Health, seven of the deaths were at nursing homes, including three at three at Golden Crest Nursing Centre in North Providence and two at Oak Hill Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Pawtucket, both of which saw a spike in cases recently.

Raimondo said she is still getting reports of people gathering in large groups. She issued a stern warning to anyone not following social distancing guidelines, saying she may have to take matters into her own hands,

“If we don’t start complying and getting a whole lot more serious right now then I’m going to have to shut everything down,” Raimondo said.

Health officials are warning that this week could be the state’s worst yet.

Raimondo repeated her call for anyone with symptoms to call their doctor or an urgent care center in order to get referred for testing, now that COVID-19 tests are more widely available.

On Monday, Raimondo announced a new partnership with CVS Health that will bring 1,000 more tests per day to Rhode Island. The testing site located outside Twin River Casino will be able to perform roughly 2,000 tests a day, which would double the state’s current testing capacity.

According to CVS Health, it’s the fastest available molecular point-of-care test, delivering positive results in as little as five minutes and negative results in as little as 13 minutes.

For those tests, residents do not need a referral from a doctor. Rapid COVID-19 testing will be available to eligible individuals who meet criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in addition to state residency and age guidelines.

For those who don’t have transportation to testing sites and are on Medicaid, Raimondo said they can call the state’s non-emergency medical transportation company, MTM.

The company has been plagued with problems since it launched in Rhode Island. Raimondo asked that people only use MTM as a last resort so the service doesn’t get overwhelmed.

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

