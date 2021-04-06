CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
COVID-19 hospitalizations climbing in RI; 357 new cases, 3 deaths reported

David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP

12 on 12: Student Setbacks & Successes

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — New COVID-19 data released Tuesday by the Rhode Island Department of Health showed that hospital admissions are on the rise.

The rate of weekly hospital admissions climbed from 122 last week to 163 this week, according to the data, while number of patients currently hospitalized is up to 149. That’s an increase of 30 patients since the recent low of 119 two weeks ago.

Of the current patients, 26 are in the intensive care unit and 16 are on ventilators.

There was little change in the other weekly metrics being tracked by the Health Department. Percent positive by week remained at 2.4% from last week to this week, while new cases per 100,000 residents by week ticked up from 269 to 270.

Health officials on Tuesday also reported 357 new positive cases and a 3.5% daily positivity rate, with roughly 10,300 coronavirus tests administered the previous day.

Another three people in Rhode Island died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the overall death toll to 2,632.

The data also shows more than 262,000 people in the state are now fully vaccinated and more than 622,000 total doses have been administered to date.

Rhode Islanders in their 50s became eligible this week to make appointments at state-run clinics and participating pharmacies. Visit VaccinateRI.org to book an appointment.

Those interested in receiving the vaccine, even if not yet eligible, can preregister on portal.ri.gov.

