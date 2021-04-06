CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Baker to receive COVID-19 vaccine, hold briefing Tuesday afternoon

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
12 on 12: Student Setbacks & Successes

BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is set to get his COVID-19 vaccination Tuesday afternoon in Boston, his office announced.

Baker, 64, will receive his shot at the Hynes Convention Center site and then provide an update on the state’s vaccination progress around 2:30 p.m.

Watch the briefing live right here on WPRI.com and through the 12 news app.

Baker previously said he would wait until he was eligible under federal guidelines to get vaccinated.

Massachusetts opened eligibility to people ages 55 and older on Monday, along with individuals 16 and older with certain medical conditions.

Baker’s office did not specify which shot he was going to receive.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Providence

