Quarter of Rhode Islanders fully vaccinated; 767 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported

Coronavirus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — About a quarter of Rhode Island’s population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to new data released Monday by the R.I. Department of Health.

More than 614,000 total doses have been administered to date, the data shows, while nearly 257,000 people have gotten both shots of the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

On Monday, people ages 50 and older became eligible to make an appointment through the state’s online portal, VaccinateRI.org. Gov. Dan McKee announced that roughly 7,300 new appointments will be released at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The Health Department also reported 767 new positive cases since data was last released on Friday, and added 151 new cases to prior-day totals.

Two more people in Rhode Island died after contracting COVID-19, however, the overall death toll declined to 2,629 after case reviews revealed that some previously reported fatalities were residents of other states.

Additionally, hospitalizations climbed to 144, with 23 patients in the intensive care unit and 15 on ventilators.

